It had been a half-year since the release of the last AMDGPU DDX release, xf86-video-amdgpu 1.4.0, but today that has been succeeded by xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0 as they also embark on a year-based versioning scheme.
xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0.0 was released today as they move to a year-based versioning scheme with X.Org/DDX driver releases becoming less frequent thanks to the maturing xf86-video-modesetting generic driver and also more users moving to Wayland-based Linux desktops.
Changes over the past six months with this xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0 DDX driver release include more robust page flipping support, 30-bit RGB color output / deep color support (needs X.Org Server 1.20 for GLAMOR acceleration support), and various other smaller improvements and fixes.
The list of just shy of three dozen changes for xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0 can be found via today's release announcement by Michel Dänzer of AMD.
