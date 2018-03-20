xf86-input-libinput 0.27.0 Released
Aside from a few touchpad issues and other minor random issues with select hardware, libinput these days is mostly in great shape for being a generic input handling library that is working out well for both X.Org and Wayland users.

Libinput mastermind Peter Hutterer of Red Hat has released a new version of the X.Org driver wrapping around libinput, the xf86-input-libinput DDX. Version 0.27 features some minor code refactoring to this driver that calls into the libinput library for X.Org-based systems.

The handful of changes for xf86-input-libinput 0.27 are outlined via the mailing list post for those interested while all of the interesting magic happens within libinput itself.
