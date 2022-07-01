wxWidgets 3.2 Released After 15k+ Commits, HiDPI, Initial Wayland Support

The cross-platform wxWidgets GUI toolkit is out today with version 3.2 that represents more than 15,000 commits and comes the better part of a decade since they started their last stable release series.
The wxWidgets 3.2 release is out today with big improvements for this cross-platform GUI solution. With wxWidgets 3.2 there are numerous build system improvements (including a new CMake build system option), support for native dark mode on modern versions of macOS as well as supporting macOS on Arm, HiDPI support, HTTPS and HTTP/2 support for wxWebRequest, new classes, improvements to existing classes, updated third party libraries, Wayland support, modern OpenCL 3.2+ support, an experimental wxQt port, and tons of bug fixes.
With HiDPI, Wayland support, an a new wxQt alone it's already a big release but this is just a portion of all the significant work that has gone into wxWidgets. The wxWidgets library is used by software like Audacity, FileZilla, KiCad, BitTorrent, and many other programs for cross-platform UIs.
Downloads and more details on wxWidgets 3.2 via wxWidgets.org.
6 Comments