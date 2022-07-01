wxWidgets 3.2 Released After 15k+ Commits, HiDPI, Initial Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 July 2022 at 05:06 AM EDT. 6 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The cross-platform wxWidgets GUI toolkit is out today with version 3.2 that represents more than 15,000 commits and comes the better part of a decade since they started their last stable release series.

The wxWidgets 3.2 release is out today with big improvements for this cross-platform GUI solution. With wxWidgets 3.2 there are numerous build system improvements (including a new CMake build system option), support for native dark mode on modern versions of macOS as well as supporting macOS on Arm, HiDPI support, HTTPS and HTTP/2 support for wxWebRequest, new classes, improvements to existing classes, updated third party libraries, Wayland support, modern OpenCL 3.2+ support, an experimental wxQt port, and tons of bug fixes.

With HiDPI, Wayland support, an a new wxQt alone it's already a big release but this is just a portion of all the significant work that has gone into wxWidgets. The wxWidgets library is used by software like Audacity, FileZilla, KiCad, BitTorrent, and many other programs for cross-platform UIs.

Downloads and more details on wxWidgets 3.2 via wxWidgets.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Blender Introducing GPU-Accelerated, Real-Time Compositor
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
Firewalld 1.2 Released With New Services Added
Vim 9.0 Released With New Vim9 Script For 10~100x Execution Speed
Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor Adds Support For Lottie Animations, Filter Improvements
GIMP 2.10.32 Released With JPEG-XL Backported & Other Work While Waiting On GIMP 3.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
Fedora 37 Proposing To Allow Unrestricted Access To Flathub
XWayland "Rootfull" Changes Merged For Running A Complete Desktop Environment