wineSHOCK: The Automated Direct3D Game Benchmarks On Wine

Given Valve's now public Steam Play for Linux using the Wine-derived Proton and their ongoing relationship with Code Weavers to improve the experience for Windows games on Linux, it perhaps adds better context why this summer for GSoC there was the automated Direct3D game benchmarking work with mentorship by a CodeWeavers developer.
This summer we've been covering the work by student developer Dimitris Gounaridis on better Direct3D game benchmarks within Wine. After all, this Google Summer of Code project is facilitated using the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org.
As covered, he added several new game tests using Wine including Sniper Elite V2, STALKER: Clear Sky, World in Conflict, Far Cry 2, and others.
For those wondering about how to setup Dimitris' environment, his GSoC 2018 summer work is organized via wineSHOCK on GitHub.
In his notes are also some other possible future tests that would fit the test requirements including Batman, Call of Juarez, Devil May Cry 4, and others. I may end up contributing a few of those test profiles myself... I haven't delivered any Steam Play / Proton benchmarks myself yet as currently there is a small intersection of games running well on Steam Play in its current form that are both graphically intensive and do have built-in game benchmark capabilities. But as more modern games begin working on Steam Play, I'll of course be around with some benchmark GPU/driver comparisons. If anyone comes across any other interesting game test candidates that have built-in/automated test capabilities and are still demanding on modern GPUs, be sure to let us know.
5 Comments