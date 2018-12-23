Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
While there has long been the vkQuake hobbyist project that brought a Vulkan renderer to the original Quake game, there is now vkQuake2 for a Vulkan rendering of Quake II.

In marking 21 years to the month since Quake II and as making a nice Christmas present anyhow, Polish programmer Krzysztof Kondrak has announced his work on vkQuake2. This open-source project provides a full-functioning version of Quake 2 atop the Vulkan API.


Those wanting to give it a whirl over the holidays can find it on GitHub. Unfortunately though the Linux build doesn't appear to be in order currently and there are a few other issues/features still being worked through, but a fun initiative nevertheless.
