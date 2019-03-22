vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 March 2019 at 12:01 AM EDT.
OpenArena, one of the most well known open-source games built atop the ioquake3 engine of what started out as id Tech 3, has now seen an independent port to the Vulkan graphics API.

The vkOpenArena game now marks the latest vintage game seeing a port to Vulkan. Independent developer Sui Jingfeng has been working on vkOpenArena as a port of the OpenArena engine over to using the Vulkan graphics API rather than Vulkan.

This Vulkan renderer is working right now on both Linux and Windows while retaining support for the OpenGL rendering code path.

Those wanting to try out vkOpenArena for some vintage Vulkan-powered weekend gaming can find the sources and more details on GitHub. With OpenArena offering straight-forward benchmarking abilities, this will be quite tempting for benchmarking when time allows.
