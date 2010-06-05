The vkBasalt open-source project began as just providing Contrast Adaptive Sharpening support for Linux/Vulkan games similar to Radeon Image Sharpening. This Vulkan post-processing layer then added an option for applying FXAA anti-aliasing and then SMAA and other effects. Now vkBasalt 0.3 is out today with even more post-processing features.
With vkBasalt 0.3 the headlining feature is that this Vulkan layer can make use of most Reshade Fx shaders. ReShade is a collection of post-processing effects from color correction to ambient occlusion to various other visual features and the software is for Windows. But with the Reshade Fx shaders being open-source, vkBasalt now supports using those as part of this Vulkan post-processing layer.
The vkBasalt 0.3 release also improves FXAA quality, requires Vulkan 1.1 usage, and there are various bug fixes and code improvements. More details on this open-source Vulkan post-processing layer update via GitHub.
Add A Comment