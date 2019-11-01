vkBasalt CAS Vulkan Layer Adds FXAA Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 1 November 2019 at 09:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The open-source vkBasalt project is the independent effort implementing AMD Radeon Image Sharpening / Contrast Adaptive Sharpening technique as a Vulkan post-processing layer that can be used regardless of the (Vulkan-powered) game. With vkBasalt 0.1 also now comes the ability to apply FXAA.

Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing (FXAA) is the latest feature of vkBasalt besides the contrast adaptive sharpening. However, for the v0.1 release, CAS and FXAA cannot both be enabled at the same time. It's on the project TODO list for being able to enable both FXAA and CAS in a future release. Like the existing CAS support, the anti-aliasing technique can be used for any Vulkan game thanks to this being implemented as a post-processing layer for this graphics API.

FXAA is the anti-aliasing technique devised by NVIDIA for offering faster AA performance compared to the likes of MSAA. Though with this vkBasalt being implemented as a generic Vulkan post-processing layer, this will end up applying the anti-aliasing technique to any game HUD / menus too.

With vkBasalt 0.1 the code has been put under the Zlib license, sRGB is now properly handled, fixes for undefined behavior and artifacts, and support for vkBasalt being activated in conjunction with other Vulkan layers.

More details on vkBasalt 0.1 via the project GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Khronos Launches An Official Collection Of Vulkan Samples
MoltenVK Picks Up Metal 3.0 Capabilities, More Vulkan Features On macOS
D9VK 0.30 Released With Performance Improvements, Other D3D9 Features Now Supported
DXVK 1.4.4 With Vulkan Usage Fixes, Optimizations & A Few Game Specific Fixes
Google's SwiftShader Is Becoming Conformant & Performant For Vulkan On CPUs
RLSL Allows Running A Subset Of Rust On Vulkan/SPIR-V Enabled GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
Fedora 31 Will Be Released Next Week Tuesday
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
AMD Joins The Blender Foundation With An Emphasis On Vulkan
VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 Released As Oracle's Next Virtualization Update Approaches
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support