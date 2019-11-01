vkBasalt CAS Vulkan Layer Adds FXAA Support

The open-source vkBasalt project is the independent effort implementing AMD Radeon Image Sharpening / Contrast Adaptive Sharpening technique as a Vulkan post-processing layer that can be used regardless of the (Vulkan-powered) game. With vkBasalt 0.1 also now comes the ability to apply FXAA.
Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing (FXAA) is the latest feature of vkBasalt besides the contrast adaptive sharpening. However, for the v0.1 release, CAS and FXAA cannot both be enabled at the same time. It's on the project TODO list for being able to enable both FXAA and CAS in a future release. Like the existing CAS support, the anti-aliasing technique can be used for any Vulkan game thanks to this being implemented as a post-processing layer for this graphics API.
FXAA is the anti-aliasing technique devised by NVIDIA for offering faster AA performance compared to the likes of MSAA. Though with this vkBasalt being implemented as a generic Vulkan post-processing layer, this will end up applying the anti-aliasing technique to any game HUD / menus too.
With vkBasalt 0.1 the code has been put under the Zlib license, sRGB is now properly handled, fixes for undefined behavior and artifacts, and support for vkBasalt being activated in conjunction with other Vulkan layers.
More details on vkBasalt 0.1 via the project GitHub.
