systemd-oomd Looks Like It Will Come Together For systemd 247

With systemd 246 releasing soon, it looks like the new out-of-memory daemon will be merged shortly afterwards in allowing sufficient time for testing ahead of systemd 247.Systemd-oomd is the out-of-memory daemon developed by Facebook and systemd developers. They are aiming for this to be better Linux handling of out-of-memory / low memory situations . Facebook originally wrote their OOMD code for their servers and since then has continued to be refined and adapted so it works out equally as well on desktops and more.Systemd-oomd polls systemd for OOMD-enabled cgroups to monitor them and kill based on memory pressure or swap usage. The systemd-oomd behavior is controlled via a new oomd.conf configuration file. Cgroups will need to employ EnableOomdKill if they want to be killed when under pressure.Going back to March has been pull request 15206 with the work-in-progress systemd-oomd code. Recently there has been an uptick in revisions to the code.

Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek of Red Hat's systemd team commented this weekend, "Sorry for dropping the ball on this one. Let's get this done! It all seems fairly reasonable. I think we could merge this after the next release to give it a while to iron out any wrinkles." Following that were also various code review comments.With systemd 246 seeing its first release candidate soon and should be shipping shortly, systemd-oomd is likely to be one of the first major features to expect out of systemd 247. Fedora has already expressed interest in potentially utilizing systemd-oomd once it's shipping in released form and other distributions are likely to follow.