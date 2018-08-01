Systemd Now Can Unlock Encrypted Boot Drives Using An External Password File
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 4 September 2018 at 07:27 PM EDT. 1 Comment
SYSTEMD --
Merged today into systemd is basic keydev support for cryptsetup-generator to allow unlocking an encrypted drive by using a key file that is stored on an external drive.

The Dracut initramfs framework has already supported unlocking encrypted drives by relying upon a key file stored on an external HDD/SSD. But until now systemd hasn't supported key files being on external block devices (keydev).

The newly-added support to systemd allows specifying a keydev block device based upon its UUID and a path to the key, using the added luks.uuid boot parameter.

With that it's now possible to easily have your LUKS encrypted boot device encrypted and the key stored on an external block device. The change is present for the upcoming systemd 240 release.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related systemd News
Systemd Will Now Use RdRand Directly If The Kernel Can't Deliver Entropy
Making Use Of Systemd Portable Services
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Systemd 239 Is Being Prepped For Release With Many Changes
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Systemd 238 Released, Adds New Temporary File-System Option
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018