Systemd Starts Tapping ChromeOS For USB Devices That Support Auto-Suspend Well
4 October 2019
Systemd has begun harvesting the automatic suspend rules from ChromeOS for determining which USB devices support automatic suspend well out-of-the-box on Linux.

Thanks to Google's extensive testing infrastructure and validation of devices around ChromeOS, systemd is now using rules setup by ChromeOS for also marking those same USB device IDs as fine for enabling automatic suspend under Linux. Adapting the auto-suspend rules list from ChromeOS to systemd was done by Dell's Mario Limonciello and should mean more USB devices seeing auto-suspend power savings by default.

The Google/ChromeOS autosuspend udev rule generator recognizes a variety of hubs, web cameras, Bluetooth controllers, WWAN/LTE, SD card readers, Titan/Yubico security keys, audio devices, and different Intel devices as being "okay" for dealing wuth USB automatic suspend.

The list of devices at this point can be found via this commit ahead of systemd 244.
