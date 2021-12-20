Systemd 250 Piles On Yet More Features With New Release Candidate
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 20 December 2021 at 03:00 PM EST. 9 Comments
SYSTEMD --
It was just over one week ago the systemd 250 release candidate was issued (along with a brown paper bag 250-rc2 fix-up release). Systemd 250 has a ton of changes for this init system and more while today systemd 250-rc3 was released with yet more changes in tow.

Besides fixes and other maintenance items in systemd 250-rc3, more minor feature work has continued to land during the release candidate phase. Some of the new material that is now found in systemd 250-rc3 past the prior rc1/rc2 include:

- Introducing KERNEL_INSTALL_MACHINE_ID= support within /etc/machine-info. This value will be preferred over any /etc/machine-id value.

- Support for loading credentials from /loader/credentials/*.cred for credentials like SSH keys, rootfs encryption keys, dm-integrity keys, etc. These are intended for credentials that are not kernel/initrd-specific and thus should be loaded with any kernel image.

- A proper BCD (Boot Configuration Data) parser for Microsoft Windows' boot data used since Windows Vista.

- The systemd network-generator now supports link6 network configurations for having IPv6 link-local connectivity.

- Allowing statically linked builds for bootctl and systemd-bless-boot using the new "-Dlink-boot-shared=false" option. Adding this support was driven by CentOS/RHEL 9 having a full systemd stack except for bootctl/systemd-bless-boot.

- Hole punching improvements for the systemd journal.

- systemd-network-generator is now enabled by default.

- Meson build system updates, CI/test updates, and other maintenance items.

Systemd 250-rc3 can be downloaded from GitHub while the stable version with its big platter of new features should be out soon.
9 Comments
Related News
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features
Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
systemd OOMD Maturing Nicely, Adds Support For User Services
Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates
Systemd 249 Has Another Chance For Testing Before Release
Linux Developers Discuss A Global Counter For Block/Disk Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API