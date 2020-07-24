Systemd 246 Release Is Imminent With RC2 Released
Systemd 246 should be shipping in the days ahead.

Systemd 246 RC2 was released this morning. Normally there is at most two release candidates per systemd release, often with the official release shipping just days following the second release candidate. Thus it's looking like systemd 246 will be out in time for potentially making it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 and Fedora 33.

There are many improvements in systemd 246 including support for the cgroup v2 freezer, Zstd compression for journald, support for setting the hostname from the kernel command line during early boot, activating Microsoft BitLocker volumes during boot with systemd-cryptsetup, improving the recently introduced systemd-homed, a new systemd-xdg-autostart-generator, and much more.

Those wanting to help in testing can fetch systemd 246-rc2. There is also the tentative NEWS file for the exhaustive list of changes coming for systemd 246.
