Systemd 245 RC2 Released With Systemd-Homed, Partitioner + More
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 3 March 2020 at 07:05 AM EST. 10 Comments
SYSTEMD --
Released one month ago was systemd 245 RC1 while now a second release candidate is available. Systemd 245 stable should be shipping in the near future as well in order to make some of the spring Linux distribution releases like Fedora 32.

Systemd 245 is a big release with introducing the new (and optional) systemd-homed for reinventing Linux home directories with modern features, systemd-repart as a declarative repartitioner for GPT partition tables, various systemd-networkd additions, systemd-growfs can now grow XFS partitions, YubiKeys support within systemd-cryptsetup, and a variety of other improvements.

The complete list of the big set of systemd 245 changes can be found via the NEWS file in Git.

Systemd 245-rc2 is available for those wanting to test this big update ahead of the stable debut in the near future.
10 Comments
