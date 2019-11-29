Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
Systemd has a present for you with a new release that comes bearing more features for this Linux init system.

Among the changes to find with the just-released systemd 244 are:

- Support for the cpuset cgroups v2 controller and the ability to restrict services to specific CPUs via the AllowedCPUs= as well as restricting services to specific memory nodes via the AllowedMemoryNodes= setting.

- Systemd can now read configuration options from the "SystemdOptions" EFI variable. Setting this variable can be done through the "bootctl systemd-efi-options" command.

- Pulling in auto-suspend rules for white-listed devices from the Chromium project.

- Udev now opens CD-ROMs in non-exclusive mode when querying capabilities.

- Systemd-networkd now retains the DHCP configuration across restarts by default along with various other networkd changes. Systemd-networkd can also renew DHCP leases on-demand using the "networkctl renew" command.

- A new unit setting of ProtectKernelLogs= to restrict/sandbox services from being able to directly access the kernel log buffer.

- The "systemctl clean" command can now clean-up sockets / mounts / swap units.

Systemd 244 presents just under three months worth of changes though not making it for this version is the new systemd-homed, but that will likely come with systemd 245 early next year. More systemd 244 changes are outlined here. This also happens to be the first systemd release with the project's new logo. Those building systemd 244 from source can fetch it from GitHub.
