Systemd 243 Released With Many Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 3 September 2019 at 07:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SYSTEMD --
Systemd 243 finally shipped this morning as the latest major update to this widely used Linux init system.

After seeing release candidates for just over one month, systemd 243 was finally tagged a short time ago. We've been particularly eager to see systemd 243 due to its AMD RdRand workaround though with new motherboard firmware updates working around the Ryzen 3000 series boot issue, it's been less of an issue, but nice to see this systemd update out there with its workaround.

Systemd 243 also has many other additions including a new systemd-network-generator tool, resolvectl additions, support for specifying the NUMAPolicy for systemd services, PID1 now listens for kernel out-of-memory events, the service manager now exposes I/O resources used by systemd units, MACsec support in networkd, custom BPF programs on cgroups, the new Pstore service, and other changes.

Systemd 243 is a big release in time for making it into most of the autumn Linux distribution updates.

The complete list of all the significant changes for systemd 243 can be found via systemd Git.
