Systemd 243 Is Getting Buttoned Up For Release With New Features & Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 17 July 2019 at 08:36 AM EDT. 8 Comments
SYSTEMD --
While it would have been nice seeing this next systemd release sooner due to the Zen 2 + RdRand issue with systemd yielding an unbootable system (that is now also being worked around with a BIOS upgrade), the systemd 243 release looks like it will take place in the near future.

The Red Hat developers and others maintaining systemd have been working on putting their finishing touches on systemd 243 as the first release since April. Besides having the AMD RdRand workaround, some of the other changes to be found with this imminent systemd update include:

- The kernel.pid_max sysctl has been bumped to its full 22-bit range supported by the kernel rather than 16-bit range, in the name of security and robustness with the PID collision possibility being reduced.

- Systemd-network-generator as a new tool for generating network/netdev/link files from Dracut's command-line options.

- Support in resolvectl for modifying interfaces managed by networkd.

- Man pages for systemd are no longer built by default in the name of faster builds.

- A new NUMAPolicy= setting for setting the process memory allocation policy.

- PID1 now listens for out-of-memory events from the kernel.

- The service manager now exposes I/O resources used by systemd units and will expose that data through the systemctl status.

- Systemd-networkd supporting more interfaces natively like Xfrm and MACsec.

More details and for those wanting to run systemd from Git can try out the current v243 state via GitHub.
