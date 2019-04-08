Systemd 242 Released With XBOOTLDR Support, Networkd L2TP Tunnels
Red Hat developer Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek keszybz has just tagged the systemd 242 release, which is coming in with yet more features for this init system.

Systemd 242 adds support to systemd-boot for the Extended Boot Loader "XBOOTLDR" specification, Networkd now supports L2TP tunnels, OCI runtime support for nspawn, a new USB gadget target, various new unit settings, and other changes and additions.

Also new with systemd 242 is the ability for booting the system where the root file-system is setup as an OverlayFS mount with a root-only root directory with a writable TMPFS. In other words, the underlying root device is not modified albeit all changes lost at reboot. This behavior can be started with the systemd.volatile=overlay kernel command-line parameter. Systemd-nspawn also now supports this volatile overlay mode.

Systemd 242 can be downloaded from GitHub if you are building it from source.
