Systemd 241 RC2 Released With Its Beefed Up Security

Just a few days ago marked the systemd 241 release candidate while today Lennart Poettering opted for a second release candidate.
Systemd 241 is a notable release in that it's patched against the "system down" vulnerabilities. Systemd 241 is also packing other work that was merged over the past month including regular file and FIFO protection, a new stderr priority option for systemd-cat, and other changes.
A current look at the changes for systemd 241 can be found via their NEWS file.
RC2 is expected to be the last test release before officially releasing systemd 241. Those wanting to test out this release can fetch the source here.
