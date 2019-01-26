Systemd 241 Release Candidate Now Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 26 January 2019 at 09:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
SYSTEMD --
Systemd doesn't tend to have tagged release candidates or any development releases aside from Git prior to issuing new stable releases, but that's different today with the systemd 241 RC1 debut.

Systemd 241 RC1 was just issued as part of a call for testing. While systemd doesn't tend to issue tagged RCs, in the case of systemd 241 it has the recent "system down" security fixes as the most prominent work since systemd 240 that was released at the end of December.

Systemd 241 takes care of those three vulnerabilities as well as a new stderr priority option for systemd-cat, an optional initrd file path can be passed to the kernel install script, PIE is made as a Meson build option, and other changes. For further upping the security, systemd 241 enables regular file and FIFO protection when paired with the Linux 4.19 kernel and newer.

Systemd 241 RC1 is available from GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related systemd News
Systemd 241 Paired With Linux 4.19+ To Enable New Regular File & FIFO Protection
Systemd 241 Being Prepared With "System Down" Security Fixes
Dbus Broker 17 Released - No Longer Depends On Glib, Better Isolation With Systemd
Systemd Hits A High Point For Number Of New Commits & Contributors During 2018
Systemd 240 Released To End 2018 On A High Note
Systemd 240 Continues Picking Up New Features Ahead Of The Holidays
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI