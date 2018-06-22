Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification

The big systemd 239 feature update is now officially released.
Systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering has announced the systemd 239 release.
Systemd 239 includes changes for network interface naming, new unit properties, sd-boot boot-loader enhancements, systemd-resolved improvements, a NoNewPrivileges option for system.conf, swap files should now work with system hibernation, initial support for portable services, the Boot Loader Specification has been integrated into the source tree, and new units.
The introduction of Systemd Portable Services is arguably one of the most notable additions to this update. Portable Services is a new systemd concept similar to Linux containers. Right now it's just in preview/experimental form.
The integrated systemd Boot Loader Specification was developed as the FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification and was treated as another FD.o specification while now it's been integrated as part of systemd. This specification aims for a standardized boot configuration format between operating systems / Linux distributions as drop-in files.
