Systemd 237 Released With WireGuard Support, Keyboard See-Saw/Rocker Changes

Not only is Linux 4.15 coming today but the first systemd stable release of 2018 is also now available.
Lennart Poettering announced the release today of systemd 237. This is the first systemd update since mid-December.
Recently I wrote about some of the new features of systemd 237. Highlights include support for configuring native WireGuard interfaces via systemd-networkd, keyboards with a zoom see-saw/rocker have their mappings changed around, many SD-Bus improvements, systemd-networkd DHCPv6 improvements and various other additions.
For those building systemd from source, the new v237 release can be obtained via GitHub.
