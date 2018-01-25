Systemd 237 Is Being Prepared For Release
The first systemd update of 2018 should soon be here.

Lennart Poettering and the systemd crew have begun with release preparations for systemd 237. As part of that, the change-log has been updated to provide a glimpse at what's ahead. Among the changes coming for systemd 237 are:

- Support for WireGuard interfaces with now being able to natively configure the connections. WireGuard is the next-gen, in-kernel VPN tunnel solution. Hopefully it won't be too much longer before finding WireGuard in the mainline Linux kernel.

- Keyboards with a zoom see-saw/rocker are now mapped as Up/Down key events rather than Zoom-in/out, since none of the major Linux desktops were making use of those zoom keycodes. With the up/down keycode being emitted, these keyboard buttons can be used for scrolling.

- SD-Bus gained a watch-bind feature, support to synthesize a local "connected" signal as soon as the D-Bus connection is setup, new calls to asynchronously register bus names, and other new calls.

- A new SYSTEMD_OFFLINE environment variable for dealing with an offline OS tree.

- The systemd-mount command now accepts a --owner= parameter for the username of the owner when mounting a file-system.

- Systemd-networkd DHCPv6 now supports prefix delegation.

And various other changes as outlined here. Systemd 237 isn't out the door today, but it should be here quite soon.
