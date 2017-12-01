Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes

Lennart Poettering has begun his release wrangling process in getting systemd 236 ready for release this month.
As part of the process, he's been getting the documentation and change-log in order, and as such we now have a concise list of the changes that have been worked on for systemd 236. While systemd 235 just came out in early October, for systemd 236 in December among the changes are:
- Support for the LUKS2 on-disk format for encrypted partitions.
- bootctl list can now list all available boot menu items.
- Systemctl has a --dry-run switch for showing what would be done with a given command but not performing it.
- systemd-firstboot can now setup the initial keyboard mapping.
- A new dynamic compatibility file of /run/systemd/resolve/stub-resolv.conf that developers are asking distribution maintainers to maintain /etc/resolv.conf as a symlink to this new auto-generated file as it adds dynamically acquired search domains.
- Significant updates to the cgroup delegation logic.
- Systemd's DHCPv6 client supports the FQDN (Fully Qualified Domain Name) option outlined via RFC4704.
- New StandardInputData= / StandardInputText= options for systemd services if wanting to specify data to pass to executed service processes via STDIN.
The current work-in-progress list of changes baking for systemd 236 can be found via the NEWS file via systemd Git.
18 Comments