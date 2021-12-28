Systemd Blasts Ahead With A Record Number Of Commits In 2021

Systemd this year saw more than 6,683 commits! That's one thousand more than last year. Systemd over the course of 2021 saw 269k lines of code added and 120k lines removed. Though on the line addition basis it comes in behind last year's 314k additions (and 116k removed).

For the past decade we have been used to seeing systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering take the top spot for the most commits each year... But in 2021 was an upset and Red Hat's Yu Watanabe has jumped into the top spot. Yu Watanabe was responsible for nearly 30% of the commits this year while Lennart was in the number two spot followed by Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Luca Boccassi, Frantisek Sumsal, and Daan De Meyer. There were around 365 different authors to systemd this year while Red Hat overwhelmingly continues to guide its development.