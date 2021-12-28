Systemd Blasts Ahead With A Record Number Of Commits In 2021
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 28 December 2021 at 07:09 AM EST. 5 Comments
SYSTEMD --
With the continuously growing set of features and functionality provided by systemd, this year saw the project hitting record growth in terms of commit activity that easily surpassed prior years. Surprisingly, Lennart Poettering dropped from his spot as the one responsible for the most commits each year.

With the end of the year upon us, I ran some systemd GitStats in being curious how this year panned out from a quantitative perspective on the development pace... Systemd in 2021 features like unlocking encrypted volumes using TPM2 / FIDO2 / PKCS#11 hardware, introduction of the system extension images concept, an option for simple whole file-system A/B updates, maturing of systemd OOMD, and the massive set of changes in systemd 250 released earlier this month.

As of this past weekend when running GitStats, systemd is up to 4,689 files that comprise around 1.62 million lines of code.There have been more than 55k commits to the systemd repository from around 1,992 different authors over its history.


Systemd this year saw more than 6,683 commits! That's one thousand more than last year. Systemd over the course of 2021 saw 269k lines of code added and 120k lines removed. Though on the line addition basis it comes in behind last year's 314k additions (and 116k removed).


For the past decade we have been used to seeing systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering take the top spot for the most commits each year... But in 2021 was an upset and Red Hat's Yu Watanabe has jumped into the top spot. Yu Watanabe was responsible for nearly 30% of the commits this year while Lennart was in the number two spot followed by Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Luca Boccassi, Frantisek Sumsal, and Daan De Meyer. There were around 365 different authors to systemd this year while Red Hat overwhelmingly continues to guide its development.


With systemd continuing to add features for modernizing Linux systems, the line count continues steadily rising.

Those wanting to go through all of this year's systemd GitStats numbers can find them here.
5 Comments
Related News
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
Systemd 250 Piles On Yet More Features With New Release Candidate
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features
Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
systemd OOMD Maturing Nicely, Adds Support For User Services
Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time
IO_uring Network Zero-Copy Transmit Continues Looking Great For Linux
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
Systemd 250 Piles On Yet More Features With New Release Candidate