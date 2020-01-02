Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 2 January 2020 at 07:34 AM EST. 13 Comments
As of New Year's morning, systemd's Git tree was at 1,273,896 lines spread across 3,522 commits built up over 42,700+ commits from around 1,500 different authors.

Though to some surprise, systemd's Git commit count for 2019 fell compared to the record-setting pace of development in 2018.


2019 saw 4,844 commits to systemd, down from the 6,254 commits the previous year. Though there was more code churn with 376,216 lines added (and 261,301 lines removed) compared to 2018 seeing 215,646 new lines and 135,682 lines removed.


While systemd founder Lennart Poettering is still the most prolific contributor overall with being responsible for 36% of the commits over the lifetime of the project, for 2019 he did not have the most commits. Taking the top spot for 2019 was systemd developer Yu Watanabe who was responsible for 27% of the commits this year. Lennart though did come in second followed by Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Frantisek Sumsal, Susant Sahani, and Evgeny Vereshchagin. Lennart had been the "author of the year" each year going back to 2010 for having the most commits.

There were about 305 developers active on systemd in 2019, down from 353 the prior year but about even with the 2017 number at 300.


This year with new features like systemd-homed, we could possibly see systemd's source tree surpass 1.3 million lines.

Those curious about more systemd development stats as of New Year's Day can find the data here.
