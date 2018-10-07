What systemd Is Up To With The Latest Developments In 2018
At the end of September in Berlin was the All Systems Go! conference focusing on user-space Linux and evolving from what years ago was the annual systemd conference. We've covered many of the interesting sessions from that conference while what we hadn't highlighted until now was Lennart Poettering's systemd update.

Among the interesting ASG2018 talks this year were about the new "nettools" networking libraries coming soon to a Linux system near you, Dbus-Broker is continuing to advance as a faster D-Bus alternative, and Facebook's extensive use of systemd within their data centers.

Lennart gave his usual systemd talk to highlight recent and ongoing development activities for this flagship init manager. If you keep up with your news reading here on Phoronix and elsewhere, it should be no surprise much of the recent systemd work has been around Portable Services and other container-type work and systemd continues expanding its networking footprint with DNS-over-TLS and other network features.

Below is Lennart's presentation video recording but unfortunately the slide deck isn't available.


The other video recordings from All Systems Go 2018 can be found at media.ccc.de for some interesting technical videos this weekend.
