systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
2 January 2018
Systemd had a busy 2017 and its code-base is now up to over one million lines.

Systemd in 2017 saw 3,443 commits, which is actually the lowest point since 2012. But the commits were larger with having 418,903 lines of code added and 119,975 lines removed: a net gain of nearly 300,000 lines of code.


That's much more significant than in 2016 when there were 3,885 commits but just a net gain of +62,707 or the prior year with a net loss of three thousand lines of code.

Systemd grew a lot in 2017 with all of its new networking features added and other additions.

Lennart Poettering was responsible for nearly a third of the work on systemd in 2017 followed by Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, Yu Watanabe, Susant Sahani, Alan Jenkins and Evgeny Vereshchagin.


The systemd Git tree ended 2017 with 1,078,609 lines. More details here for those interested in end-of-year code statistics.
