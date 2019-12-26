phpMyAdmin 5.0 Released To Drop Old PHP/HHVM Support, Modernized UI
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 28 December 2019 at 01:22 PM EST. 2 Comments
PROGRAMMING
For server administrators with extra downtime around the holidays, phpMyAdmin 5.0.0 is now available for this widely-used web interface for administering MySQL/MariaDB databases.

The phpMyAdmin 5.0 release notably drops PHP 5.5/5.6/7.0 support to focus on only supported versions of PHP. Facebook HHVM support was also dropped with that project now just focusing on their own Hack language rather than PHP7 compatibility.

The phpMyAdmin 5.0 release also features a number of updates to modernize the web interface, a new "Metro" theme has been added, various exporting improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on phpMyAdmin 5.0 via phpMyAdmin.net.
