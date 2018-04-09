phpMyAdmin 4.8 Brings Mobile Interface, 2FA & More
9 April 2018
Over the weekend marked the release of phpMyAdmin 4.8.0 as the latest major update to this widely-used MySQL web-based administration interface.

The phpMyAdmin 4.8 release brings several security improvements, including support for Google Invisible Captcha, better reCAPTCHA handling, two factor authentication (2FA) and U2F support, removal of PHP eval() usage, and other changes in the name of better security.

This release also finally adds a mobile interface for enhancing phpMyAdmin when accessed from tablets or phones. Long overdue, though I doubt too many people manage their MySQL databases from their phone.

There are also other bug fixes and code improvements as outlined via the phpMyAdmin 4.8 release announcement.
