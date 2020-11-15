For those looking to experiment with some BSD desktop operating systems this weekend, FreeBSD-based MidnightBSD 2.0 is out along with NetBSD-based os108 9.1.
The os108 open-source operating system is pairing a NetBSD base with originally the MATE desktop. For the 9.1 release, Xfce is the desktop by default. The os108 release besides adding in the Xfce desktop by default is based on last month's NetBSD 9.1 and shares its new features.
Install images for os108 9.1 can be found via GitHub. More details on this rare NetBSD desktop OS via os108.org.
Meanwhile also out this weekend is MidnightBSD 2.0. This desktop-focused, user-friendliness-minded OS is continuing to track FreeBSD 11.x and brings with it improved ZFS support, LLVM 8.0.1, OpenSSL updates along with other newer packages, and more. MidnightBSD 2.0 can be downloaded from MidnightBSD.org.
