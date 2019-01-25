OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Now Rolling With Linux 4.20, KDE Updates
25 January 2019
If your new year's resolution was to try out a Linux rolling-release distribution, openSUSE Tumbleweed has shipped a number of updates ahead of the weekend for those wanting to give it a try. OpenSUSE Tumbleweed is now making use of the Linux 4.20 stable kernel, KDE desktop package updates, and much more.

Recent updates to openSUSE Tumbleweed have included the introduction of Linux 4.20, landing KDE Applications 18.12.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.54, upgrading to Mozilla Thunderbird 60.4, ALSA 1.17, SQLite 3.26, and a number of other package updates.

Those wanting to learn more about the latest package updates hitting openSUSE Tumbleweed can do so at news.opensuse.org.
