OpenSUSE Rolling Out Retpoline Support, Xen Spectre/Meltdown Mitigation
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 28 January 2018 at 07:27 AM EST. 1 Comment
SUSE --
SUSE's Richard Brown has issued a status update around openSUSE's ongoing mitigation of the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities.

The big piece of news is openSUSE is rolling out Spectre V2 mitigation soon using Retpolines rather than their current microcode approach where they ended up pulling that anyhow in light of the Intel CPU microcode troubles recently reported of reboots, etc.

They will soon be rolling out the Retpoline-ized kernel with full mitigation protection -- including the necessary GCC kernel patches. For openSUSE Leap running off the older GCC 4.8 compiler as found in SLES, they have already backported the Retpoline code to the vintage GCC 4.8 compiler.

OpenSUSE is also preparing to roll out Xen updates for mitigating both Spectre and Meltdown on their side.

OpenSUSE users can find out the latest status via news.opensuse.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
Storage-NG Now Active In openSUSE Tumbleweed
openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls To Mesa 17.3, Linux 4.14.13
Libstorage-NG Landing Soon In openSUSE Tumbleweed For Improving The Installer
OpenSUSE In 2017 Continued Rolling With Btrfs, Worked On New Boot Splash, GCC Hacking
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
SUSE Rolls Out New Version Of Their In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland
Linux Foundation Announces "LinuxBoot" To Replace Some Firmware With Linux Code