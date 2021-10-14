openSUSE Leap ISOs To See Regular Respins For Integrating Latest Updates

Moving forward regular respins of the openSUSE Leap images are expected to include the latest package updates in making for a more pleasant out-of-the-box experience.
Douglas DeMaio shared today that they will begin offering regular respins of the openSUSE Leap ISOs to include the latest bug fixes and package updates on the ISOs themselves to reduce time and bandwidth post-installation. OpenSUSE will leverage openQA testing to try to ensure these regular new releases are in good shape.
The new ISOs will include a number existing (e.g. 15.3-X) to distinguish the new releases. These rebuilds will have similar timing to SUSE Linux Enterprise.
More details on these new openSUSE Leap respin plans via the openSUSE blog.
