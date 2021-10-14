openSUSE Leap ISOs To See Regular Respins For Integrating Latest Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 14 October 2021 at 05:27 AM EDT. 1 Comment
SUSE --
Moving forward regular respins of the openSUSE Leap images are expected to include the latest package updates in making for a more pleasant out-of-the-box experience.

Douglas DeMaio shared today that they will begin offering regular respins of the openSUSE Leap ISOs to include the latest bug fixes and package updates on the ISOs themselves to reduce time and bandwidth post-installation. OpenSUSE will leverage openQA testing to try to ensure these regular new releases are in good shape.

The new ISOs will include a number existing (e.g. 15.3-X) to distinguish the new releases. These rebuilds will have similar timing to SUSE Linux Enterprise.

More details on these new openSUSE Leap respin plans via the openSUSE blog.
1 Comment
Related News
SUSE Linux Enterprise / openSUSE Leap Pursuing x86_64-v2 Optimized Libraries
openSUSE FrontRunner Aims To Advance The Distro's Hardware Architecture Support
openSUSE Leap 15.3 Released - Built Using Same Binary Packages As SUSE Linux Enterprise
openSUSE Leap 15.3 RC Available For Testing
openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offering GNOME 40
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed's Very Busy Week With An Entire Rebuild, Latest KDE Packages
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15-rc5 x86 Changes Aim To Fix "Yet Another Hardware Trainwreck"
Sony Has Begun Accelerating Their Contributions To Open-Source / Linux
IBM Proposing A CPU Namespace For The Linux Kernel
It Appears FUTEX2 Will Land For Linux 5.16
Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration
Flatpak 1.12 Released - Better Sub-Sandbox Handling To Benefit Steam
Intel Begins Preparing Linux Graphics Driver For Multi-Tile Hardware
GCC 12 Enables Auto-Vectorization For -O2 Optimization Level