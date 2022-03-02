openSUSE Leap 15.4 Beta Builds Now Available For Testing

Since the end of last year openSUSE Leap 15.4 alpha builds have been available while now they have progressed to the beta phase. OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 is using the same binary packages as what is forming SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 Beta brings a variety of package updates including Xfce 4.16, newer KDE Plasma 5 and Qt releases, updated GNOME packages, and more. With openSUSE Leap 15.4 they are aiming to make the H.264 codec and other GStreamer plugins easier to install as anoter change coming with this next release.
Following the beta phase, an openSUSE Leap 15.4 release candidate should be out in April while the official openSUSE Leap 15.4 stable release is expected in June.
More details on the betas beginning to roll for openSUSE Leap 15.4 can be found via news.opensuse.org.
OpenSUSE... Making not only great Linux distributions with Leap and Tumbleweed but in the past has also made good beer too.