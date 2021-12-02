openSUSE Leap 15.4 Alpha Builds Begin For Testing

Released this summer was openSUSE Leap 15.3 using the same binary packages as SUSE Linux Enterprise for its SLE 15 SP3 release. Looking forward to next year, openSUSE Leap 15.4 alpha builds have begun spinning for that next installment.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 alpha builds have begun for this minor update to Leap 15 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. The upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 cycle drags on with the openSUSE Wiki even mentioning the possibility of a 15.5 release.
The alpha activity will continue over the next two months while the late feature request cut-off and beta check-in deadline for Leap 15.4 will be in February. The betas will continue until the RC in April and then if all goes well openSUSE Leap 15.4 will be officially released in June.
More details on openSUSE Leap 15.4 now in beta via news.opensuse.org.
