openSUSE Leap 15.4 Released

Following yesterday's release of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, today the openSUSE community has released openSUSE Leap 15.4 that is free and built from the same shared sources as SLE 15 SP4.
openSUSE Leap 15.4 introduces Leap Micro 5.2 as the newest version of its lightweight operating system designed for containers and virtualized workloads. OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 also introduces improved multimedia codec installation via Cisco OpenH264 integration, open-source graphics driver improvements, shipping of NVIDIA RTX 30 signed firmware packages, PHP 8.1 is packaged, and more. KDE Plasma 5.24, GNOME 41, Enlightenment 0.25, and MATE 1.26 are available as desktop options.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 can be downloaded from opensuse.org. More details on the openSUSE Leap 15.4 changes via the openSUSE Wiki.
As for what's next with Leap, today's release announcement notes, "...Leap 15.5 is not expected to be a feature release and should have many of the same version packages that are in Leap 15.4. The successor to Leap 15 is likely to come soon after the release of Leap 15.5." SUSE is working on a new "Adaptable Linux Platform" for next-gen SUSE Linux Enterprise and will shift/replace Leap... We're still waiting to hear more public details on the openSUSE Leap impact moving forward.
