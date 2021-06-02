OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 is now officially available as this latest openSUSE Linux distribution release built using the same exact binary packages as SUSE Linux Enterprise.
The openSUSE Leap 15.3 release is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 and will see at least eighteen months of updates.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 pulls in the DNF 4.7 package manager, the Xfce 4.16 desktop is now an offered option, and a wide variety of other updates. Also new to openSUSE Leap 15.3 is now supporting IBM Z and LinuxONE/s390x systems.
Downloads and more details on today's openSUSE Leap 15.3 release via news.opensuse.org.
