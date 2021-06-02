openSUSE Leap 15.3 Released - Built Using Same Binary Packages As SUSE Linux Enterprise
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 2 June 2021 at 08:51 AM EDT. 1 Comment
SUSE --
OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 is now officially available as this latest openSUSE Linux distribution release built using the same exact binary packages as SUSE Linux Enterprise.

The openSUSE Leap 15.3 release is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 and will see at least eighteen months of updates.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 pulls in the DNF 4.7 package manager, the Xfce 4.16 desktop is now an offered option, and a wide variety of other updates. Also new to openSUSE Leap 15.3 is now supporting IBM Z and LinuxONE/s390x systems.

Downloads and more details on today's openSUSE Leap 15.3 release via news.opensuse.org.
1 Comment
Related News
openSUSE Leap 15.3 RC Available For Testing
openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offering GNOME 40
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed's Very Busy Week With An Entire Rebuild, Latest KDE Packages
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Might See Micro-Architecture Packages For Better Performance
openSUSE Leap 15.3 Beta Begins
The Unified Path Ahead For Building SUSE Linux Enterprise + openSUSE Leap
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability