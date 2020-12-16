OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 Alpha Released
16 December 2020
With openSUSE Jump progressing as a closer marriage of SUSE Linux Enterprise and openSUSE Leap, for those on the openSUSE Leap 15 stable series the first alpha builds of 15.3 are now available for testing.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 is "based on the Jump concept" and does provide "a whole new level of harmony" between openSUSE Leap 15.3 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3.

Not only is openSUSE's Jump effort panning out but they are also welcome CentOS users over to the distribution. With CentOS 8 being EOL'ed they are hoping to capitalize on that with potential migrations from CentOS to openSUSE for those looking at a free Linux distribution that offers an 18 month lifecycle for maintenance and security updates per minor release.

openSUSE Leap 15.3 is expected to enter beta in February while the official Leap 15.3 release isn't expected until 7 July.

Downloads for the openSUSE Leap 15.3 alpha images and more details on the current Leap 15.3 work via opensuse.org.
