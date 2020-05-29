OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 has progressed to its release candidate phase ahead of the official release planned for the first week of July.
Now onto release candidate builds, openSUSE Leap 15.2 is under a package freeze. This next version of openSUSE Leap has GNOME 3.34, KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS, and Xfce 4.14 as its primary desktop offerings. This is also the first release of Leap to contain the Sway Wayland compositor as an option. OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 also is bringing new packages for AI and data scientists, an updated DNF package manager, and many other package updates.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 is making use of a Linux 5.3.18 derived kernel, a big update from the Linux 4.12 kernel shipped by Leap 15.1. Leap 15.2 also is offering GCC 9 as a compiler option alongside GCC 7 and GCC 8. The long list of other changes coming for Leap 15.2 can be found via the openSUSE.org Wiki.
More details on the release candidate phase and the rest of the 15.2 cycle via the opensuse-factory list.
The openSUSE project also announced today their innovators program.
