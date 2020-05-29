openSUSE Leap 15.2 Hits RC Phase With GNOME 3.34 + KDE Plasma 5.18, Sway
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 29 May 2020 at 07:08 AM EDT. 7 Comments
SUSE --
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 has progressed to its release candidate phase ahead of the official release planned for the first week of July.

Now onto release candidate builds, openSUSE Leap 15.2 is under a package freeze. This next version of openSUSE Leap has GNOME 3.34, KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS, and Xfce 4.14 as its primary desktop offerings. This is also the first release of Leap to contain the Sway Wayland compositor as an option. OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 also is bringing new packages for AI and data scientists, an updated DNF package manager, and many other package updates.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 is making use of a Linux 5.3.18 derived kernel, a big update from the Linux 4.12 kernel shipped by Leap 15.1. Leap 15.2 also is offering GCC 9 as a compiler option alongside GCC 7 and GCC 8. The long list of other changes coming for Leap 15.2 can be found via the openSUSE.org Wiki.

More details on the release candidate phase and the rest of the 15.2 cycle via the opensuse-factory list.

The openSUSE project also announced today their innovators program.
7 Comments
Related News
OpenSUSE Leap + SUSE Linux Enterprise Planning To Move Closer In 2020
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Begins Seeing Beta Builds, Official Release Due In May
OpenSUSE's OBS Can Now Spin Windows Subsystem for Linux Images
OpenSUSE Expanding Encryption Options For Its Installer
GCC 10 Likely To See "-flto=auto" Option
OpenSUSE Enables LTO By Default For Tumbleweed - Smaller & Faster Binaries
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Oracle Talks Up Btrfs Rather Than ZFS For Their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks