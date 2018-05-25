OpenSUSE Leap 15 Released, Based On SUSE Linux Enterprise 15
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 25 May 2018 at 06:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Released on schedule from the openSUSE Conference 2018 in Prague is the openSUSE Leap 15 release derived from the sources of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15.

OpenSUSE Leap 15 is the project's latest non-rolling-release, enterprise-geared Linux distribution. OpenSUSE Leap 15 brings a new partitioner, makes use of Firewalld for its firewall, a new look, various new enterprise features, support for NextCloud, atomic updates support via Kubic, and much more. The GNOME version of openSUSE Leap 15 is also using Wayland by default while their KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop continues using an X.org session default.

All the details on openSUSE Leap 15 can be found via news.opensuse.org. Fresh openSUSE Linux benchmarks coming up soon.
