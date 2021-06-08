openSUSE FrontRunner Aims To Advance The Distro's Hardware Architecture Support
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 8 June 2021 at 07:21 AM EDT. 6 Comments
SUSE --
More information on openSUSE's FrontRunner initiative are now being shared as a rebuild of SUSE Linux Enterprise in the Open Build Service and allowing for staging changes to advance architecture enablment for future Leap releases.

The FrontRunner initiative is supported both by SUSE and openSUSE with a focus on new hardware architecture support moving forward and a staging area that will ultimately feed back into SUSE Linux Enterprise. FrontRunner is part of the overall openSUSE Step project.

While new hardware architectures aren't coming out so quickly, openSUSE FrontRunner also looks to fix rebuild failures in older openSUSE releases and make other community-driven improvements, such as for bettering the ARMv7 hardware support.


"FrontRunner aims to build all sources in a single layer, which includes patches that are meant to land in a service pack. This could then make it into a Leap point release or maintenance update. With FrontRunner’s rebuild of SLE sources and Step as an intermediate building block, the builds are expected to enable community distributions like openSUSE Leap or other community derivatives," reads today's announcement by Douglas DeMaio.

More details on openSUSE FrontRunner can be found via the openSUSE news and the project's build page which also mentions it will also focus on fixes/improvements around bit-wise reproducibility of builds too, just not cross-architecture changes.
6 Comments
Related News
openSUSE Leap 15.3 Released - Built Using Same Binary Packages As SUSE Linux Enterprise
openSUSE Leap 15.3 RC Available For Testing
openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offering GNOME 40
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed's Very Busy Week With An Entire Rebuild, Latest KDE Packages
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Might See Micro-Architecture Packages For Better Performance
openSUSE Leap 15.3 Beta Begins
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM
Firefox 89 Released With UI/UX Changes
-O3 Compiler Optimization Level Still Deemed Too Unsafe For The Linux Kernel
GCC To No Longer Require Copyright Assignment To The Free Software Foundation
Raspberry Pi Announces RP2040 Chips For $1
Experimental RADV Code Allows Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Older AMD GPUs
Linux's USB Audio Driver Aims For Latency Reduction
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support