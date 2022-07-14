openSUSE Announces "First Class" Support For The Nim Programming Language

The openSUSE project is talking up their first-class support for the Nim programming language in joining Arch Linux for shipping up-to-date packages for this compiled programming language.

While Rust and Golang tend to get most of the attention these days for modern programming languages, the Nim general purpose programming language continues pushing ahead in its own quest. This compiled, statically-typed programming language has a foreign function interface to interact with C/C++, JavaScript, and other languages. Nim is self-descrbed as "combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula" and previously has been referred to be as fast as C while being as expressive as Python and as extensible as the Lisp programming language.


Those wishing to learn more background on the Nim programming language itself can visit Nim-Lang.org, including some simple code snippets for reference.

The news this week is openSUSE having "first-class support" for the Nim language in now shipping up-to-date packages. OpenSUSE says it will keep up-to-date Nim packages "from now on" and wrote a blog post about it on their news site to talk up this milestone.
There is automated testing for openSUSE builds. Generally availability for Nim with openSUSE involves upstreaming broken tests for specific architectures along with the backporting and upstreaming of security patches.

Nim has a very interesting and vibrant ecosystem of packages for easy development on many fronts; from web development to systems programming and scientific to data processing, to name a few. It’s possible to develop extremely fast and parallelized applications using Weave, develop both frontend and backend web applications fully in Nim by using Karax or Jester and to perform heavy computational math-based operations with ArrayMancer. On the playful side, Nim can be used to develop high-performance 3D visualizations and game development with Godot by using Godot-Nim as a bridge.

More details on news.opensuse.org for this up-to-date Nim support in this Linux distribution.
