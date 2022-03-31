openSUSE Tumbleweed Gets First D-Installer Public Experimental Release

Earlier this year was news of (open)SUSE developing "D-Installer" as a new web-based distro installer. D-Installer is to complement YaST's existing Qt/CLI installer front-ends and would open up Web UI support, a better UI, and enhanced integration via the D-Bus installer service. The first public release of openSUSE with this new installer is now available for testing.
There is now the first D-Installer public release with an openSUSE Tumbleweed installation adapted for this new code path. For now this is still being treated as experimental. D-Installer is still focused on providing a system service, a D-Bus interface, and a web user interface. D-Installer continues leveraging YaST libraries. The web user interface is built as a React application with PatternFly.
SUSE, a current view of the new D-Installer installation summary area.
Work is still being carried out particularly focused on improved error reporting, better software handling, and other user interface work. Currently SUSE/openSUSE doesn't plan to bring the partitioner to the web interface but will support all guided partitioning options.
To download the experimental D-Installer based image or to learn more about this effort for their new install tech, visit yast.opensuse.org.
3 Comments