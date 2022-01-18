(open)SUSE Announces D-Installer: Working On A Web-Based Distro Installer
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 20 January 2022 at 06:32 PM EST. Add A Comment
SUSE --
In addition to the Fedora / Red Hat Anaconda installer working on a web-based implementation, openSUSE/SUSE is also exploring a web-based installation front-end built atop their existing YaST. They are developing this new web front-end as the "D-Installer" project.

With Red Hat's recently announced web-based UI they are looking to shift Anaconda from its existing GTK-based interface and rewriting it to be web-based while leveraging Cockpit. This new Anaconda installer web interface would work both locally or remotely.

The current plan with (open)SUSE's D-Installer is to not replace YaST's existing installer front-ends whether it be the Qt or CLI versions but to be complementary to these existing front-ends.

D-Installer will fully leverage YaST's existing code-base while interfacing via D-Bus with the new service. Ultimately D-Installer should result in a better UI, increased reusability, better integration, and more.


SUSE is building a new web-based installer interface atop YaST for use by (open)SUSE as a new option in the future.


Early experiments have happened so far around this web-based installer for YaST but there is no timeline yet when it will be ready for production use. SUSE develoeprs do acknowledge the work being done by Fedora as similar. They may even end up using Cockpit. In their Q&A when asked about using Cockpit, they note, "We do not know yet, but... why not? Cockpit is a really nice project and we have already released a module for Wicked. So perhaps we could seek some collaboration."

More details on D-Installer via yast.opensuse.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
SUSE Liberty Linux Announced For Mixed Linux Environments
openSUSE Leap 15.4 Alpha Builds Begin For Testing
openSUSE Leap ISOs To See Regular Respins For Integrating Latest Updates
SUSE Linux Enterprise / openSUSE Leap Pursuing x86_64-v2 Optimized Libraries
openSUSE FrontRunner Aims To Advance The Distro's Hardware Architecture Support
openSUSE Leap 15.3 Released - Built Using Same Binary Packages As SUSE Linux Enterprise
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Alpha With Exciting Improvements
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements