Intel oneAPI Level Zero 1.1 Headers/Loader Released
22 January 2021
The oneAPI Level Zero repository consisting of the Level Zero API headers, Level Zero loader, and validation layer have reached version 1.1.

Following last year's big oneAPI 1.0 "Gold" status, Intel's open-source oneAPI effort continues moving along with the Level Zero focus as their low-level, direct-to-metal interface for offload accelerators like GPUs and other "XPU" devices.

While now released as Level Zero 1.1.0, the changes aren't all that great compared to Level Zero 1.0.26 with point releases having been frequent. Compared to that last 1.0 point release, there is a fix for environment variable handling on Windows so it will properly work with the Level Zero layers code. There's also a bug fix to the loader intercept code and fixing the descriptor enumeration.

It's a fairly small update but a start to the new year. Those interested in grabbing the latest oneAPI Level Zero headers / loader / validation and tracing layers can find the new release via GitHub in source form as well as binaries for Ubuntu.

What do you hope to see of Intel's oneAPI efforts in 2021? Let us know by commenting on this article in the forums.
