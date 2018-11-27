oVirt 4.3 Reaches Alpha With Intel Skylake Server & AMD EPYC Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 27 November 2018 at 05:04 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Red Hat's oVirt virtualization management platform, which is used by Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization and an alternative to VMware vSphere, is working on their next feature release as version 4.3.

The oVirt 4.3 Alpha 1 release was made available on Monday night. With oVirt 4.3 there is now official support for Intel Skylake Server and AMD EPYC, the Q35 target now supports booting virtual machines via UEFI, there is improved support for V2V, a tech preview for oVirt on Fedora 28, a new virtual machine portal, a new cluster upgrade UI, and there is a reported "hundreds" of bug fixes over oVirt 4.2.

OVirt users can learn more about oVirt 4.3 via the alpha announcement and work-in-progress release notes.
