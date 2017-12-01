oVirt 4.2 Brings A New Admin Panel, NVIDIA vGPU Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 20 December 2017 at 07:07 AM EST. 1 Comment
Red Hat developers working on the oVirt virtualization management platform have announced the release of oVirt 4.2.

The oVirt 4.2.0 update is significant in that it has a completely new administrative portal that was designed using the Patternfly UI framework.

There's also a new VM portal, a high performance VM type, an oVirt metrics store, support for SDN software defined networks via the Open Virtual Network, support for NVIDIA vGPU with GRID-capable GPUs, other user-interface improvements, a new Windows 10 driver, and much more.


Those wishing to learn more about oVirt 4.2 can do so via the project's site at oVirt.org.
