Red Hat developers working on the oVirt virtualization management platform have announced the release of oVirt 4.2.
The oVirt 4.2.0 update is significant in that it has a completely new administrative portal that was designed using the Patternfly UI framework.
There's also a new VM portal, a high performance VM type, an oVirt metrics store, support for SDN software defined networks via the Open Virtual Network, support for NVIDIA vGPU with GRID-capable GPUs, other user-interface improvements, a new Windows 10 driver, and much more.
Those wishing to learn more about oVirt 4.2 can do so via the project's site at oVirt.org.
