Linux Is Getting New Network Libraries From Veteran systemd/BUS1 Developers
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 29 September 2018 at 06:49 AM EDT. 10 Comments
SYSTEMD --
Veteran systemd and BUS1 developers are David Herrmann and Tom Gundersen have been working on "nettools" as a new network configuration libraries project for Linux.

Announced yesterday from the All Systems Go! 2018 conference (what used to be the systemd conference and then broadened to more user-space topics) was nettools as this collection of new network configuration libraries.

Nettools is intended to provide the functionality for DHCP, NDP, IPv4 ACD, IPv4LL while initially the focus has been on the IPv4 Address Conflict Detection (ACD) capability.

Nettools is intended to provide universal APIs, make use of modern Linux interfaces, and more, Unfortunately details are still light as the slide deck is quite basic and the video recording isn't yet available, but was tipped off by this new project thanks to a reader at the event.

The initial code so far for this still very much in development Nettools can be found on GitHub. I am sure we will hear more of this project in the coming weeks/months.

Update: The Nettools talk can be watched here.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related systemd News
Systemd Now Can Unlock Encrypted Boot Drives Using An External Password File
Systemd Will Now Use RdRand Directly If The Kernel Can't Deliver Entropy
Making Use Of Systemd Portable Services
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Systemd 239 Is Being Prepped For Release With Many Changes
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Popular News This Week
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Mir 1.0 Released For "Next-Generation of Graphical Solutions"