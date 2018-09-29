Linux Is Getting New Network Libraries From Veteran systemd/BUS1 Developers

Veteran systemd and BUS1 developers are David Herrmann and Tom Gundersen have been working on "nettools" as a new network configuration libraries project for Linux.
Announced yesterday from the All Systems Go! 2018 conference (what used to be the systemd conference and then broadened to more user-space topics) was nettools as this collection of new network configuration libraries.
Nettools is intended to provide the functionality for DHCP, NDP, IPv4 ACD, IPv4LL while initially the focus has been on the IPv4 Address Conflict Detection (ACD) capability.
Nettools is intended to provide universal APIs, make use of modern Linux interfaces, and more, Unfortunately details are still light as the slide deck is quite basic and the video recording isn't yet available, but was tipped off by this new project thanks to a reader at the event.
The initial code so far for this still very much in development Nettools can be found on GitHub. I am sure we will hear more of this project in the coming weeks/months.
Update: The Nettools talk can be watched here.
