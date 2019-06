nCine Is An Interesting Open-Source 2D Game Engine

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

While there is Godot and other 2D game engines out there, nCine has been quietly developed since 2011 as an interesting 2D cross-platform game engine.This MIT-licensed game engine supports Linux / Windows / Android / macOS and while it has been in development since 2011 only exited a closed beta in 2016. A Phoronix reader tipped us off to the project today.Of note is this project is led by Angelo Theodorou, a former rendering engineer for EA/Frostbite as well as having done stints at Arm and elsewhere.

The engine supports Lua scripting, the code-base is C++11 code, there is SDL2 support, and other features you'd expect from a competent 2D game engine. The nCine engine currently supports rendering with OpenGL / OpenGL ES but there are plans to add a Vulkan renderer. Some other road-map items include adding collision detection, splitting game/input/audio updates to separate threads, reworking the thread-pool system, a 2D skeletal animation system, and other features.

Those wanting to learn more about this game engine can do so at GitHub